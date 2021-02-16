Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the January 14th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 7.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 2.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 10.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 78,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 20.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 18.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NXR opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.72. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $19.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

