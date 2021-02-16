Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.72

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.72 and traded as high as $18.05. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 shares last traded at $17.65, with a volume of 144 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.72.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

