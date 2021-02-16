Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.24

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.24 and traded as high as $15.67. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund shares last traded at $15.66, with a volume of 250 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average of $14.24.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 35.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 75,923 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the third quarter worth $152,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 7.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 435,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 13,795 shares during the period.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

