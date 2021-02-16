NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.91

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.91 and traded as high as $1.69. NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) shares last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 1,585,028 shares changing hands.

NVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Firstegy downgraded NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.20 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities cut NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.77.

Get NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$376.96 million and a P/E ratio of -0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.50.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.