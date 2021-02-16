NV Gold Co. (NVX.V) (CVE:NVX) Shares Gap Down to $0.30

NV Gold Co. (NVX.V) (CVE:NVX) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.30, but opened at C$0.27. NV Gold Co. (NVX.V) shares last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 63,900 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.17 million and a PE ratio of -7.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.30.

About NV Gold Co. (NVX.V) (CVE:NVX)

NV Gold Corporation, a junior exploration company, identifies, acquires, and explores for mineral properties in the United States, Canada, and Switzerland. The company explores for gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in 11 exploration projects in Nevada, as well as AngloGold-Ashanti database.

