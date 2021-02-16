NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Lessened by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,301,412 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,001,144 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.7% of Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.18% of NVIDIA worth $3,812,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 226.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,827,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $301,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,667 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,394,117,000 after buying an additional 871,896 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 132.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,096,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $593,523,000 after acquiring an additional 625,745 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,908,085 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,032,694,000 after acquiring an additional 261,363 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1,335.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 228,909 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $123,527,000 after acquiring an additional 212,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $2,108,759.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $5.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $603.70. The company had a trading volume of 177,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,967,269. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $539.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $522.54. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $611.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $373.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.27.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

