NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Sets New 52-Week High at $613.69

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $613.69 and last traded at $609.99, with a volume of 261355 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $598.45.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $379.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.22, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $539.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $522.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $2,108,759.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 in the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares during the last quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,081,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

