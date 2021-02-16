NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Hits New 12-Month High at $203.77

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $203.77 and last traded at $195.07, with a volume of 26442 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $194.39.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.52.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -366.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $1,895,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,434 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,561.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,611 shares of company stock valued at $13,552,135 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,680,984 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,208,283,000 after purchasing an additional 70,791 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,275,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,474,940,000 after buying an additional 765,752 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,367,303 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $694,445,000 after buying an additional 318,250 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $678,548,000 after buying an additional 651,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,108,378 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $514,255,000 after buying an additional 248,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

