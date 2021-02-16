Nxt Hits Market Capitalization of $33.67 Million (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 16th. Over the last seven days, Nxt has traded 57.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nxt has a market cap of $33.67 million and $2.51 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nxt coin can currently be bought for about $0.0337 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00021657 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00012770 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006225 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001720 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004037 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005264 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Nxt

Nxt is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org . The official website for Nxt is www.jelurida.com/nxt . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nxt Coin Trading

Nxt can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

