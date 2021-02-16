Nyerium (NYEX) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. In the last seven days, Nyerium has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. Nyerium has a total market cap of $15,575.30 and approximately $2.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nyerium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008528 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Nyerium Profile

Nyerium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 37,024,013 coins and its circulating supply is 32,139,386 coins. Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyerium’s official website is nyex.site

Nyerium Coin Trading

Nyerium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyerium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nyerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

