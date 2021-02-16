Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Trading Up 6.6%

Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX) shares shot up 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.39. 451,413 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 188,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average of $2.46. The stock has a market cap of $261.75 million, a PE ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Nymox Pharmaceutical alerts:

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares during the period. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207) that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia; and is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.