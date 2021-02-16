Nyzo (NYZO) Achieves Market Cap of $3.81 Million

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 16th. During the last seven days, Nyzo has traded up 13.8% against the dollar. One Nyzo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000661 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nyzo has a total market capitalization of $3.81 million and $511,452.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00061091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.84 or 0.00264498 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00082500 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00073073 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00084233 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.75 or 0.00187766 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $189.19 or 0.00391441 BTC.

About Nyzo

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. The official website for Nyzo is nyzo.co . Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nyzo’s official message board is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516 . The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nyzo

Nyzo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyzo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nyzo using one of the exchanges listed above.

