Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Trading Down 6.2% on Insider Selling

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) shares dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $60.64 and last traded at $60.94. Approximately 2,573,756 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 225% from the average daily volume of 792,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.99.

Specifically, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $402,527,763.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 469,750 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $21,608,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,510,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,473,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,903,703 shares of company stock valued at $470,343,264 in the last quarter. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on OSH. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 448,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,406,000 after purchasing an additional 113,700 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 289.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 229,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,048,000 after acquiring an additional 170,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 67 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

