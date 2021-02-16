Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Sets New 52-Week High at $296.00

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 296 ($3.87) and last traded at GBX 295.02 ($3.85), with a volume of 459527 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 295.50 ($3.86).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oakley Capital Investments in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 288.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 263.09. The company has a market cap of £553.29 million and a PE ratio of 8.24.

In related news, insider Fiona Beck bought 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 293 ($3.83) per share, for a total transaction of £30,472 ($39,811.86).

About Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI)

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up, early, growth, established businesses, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

