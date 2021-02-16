Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.27

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.27 and last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 624290 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OCSL. Zacks Investment Research cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $875.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.23.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 27.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 86.27%.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 90,674 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $498,707.00. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 35,200 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $197,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,413,872 shares in the company, valued at $91,917,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 717,074 shares of company stock worth $3,937,823. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 97.6% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,822,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,675 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,903,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,171,000 after purchasing an additional 33,006 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,100,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 351,230 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,965,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,950,000 after purchasing an additional 648,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,927,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 239,293 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

