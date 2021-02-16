Observer (OBSR) Hits 1-Day Volume of $7.95 Million

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. In the last seven days, Observer has traded up 29.8% against the dollar. One Observer coin can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Observer has a total market cap of $12.48 million and approximately $7.95 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Observer

Observer (OBSR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

Observer can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges.

