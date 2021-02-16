Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.20

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.20 and traded as low as $12.15. Ocean Bio-Chem shares last traded at $12.33, with a volume of 280 shares.

The company has a market cap of $116.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average of $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.16 million for the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 17.91%.

In other Ocean Bio-Chem news, EVP Gregor M. Dornau sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $119,595.00. Insiders have sold a total of 10,250 shares of company stock worth $144,168 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ocean Bio-Chem by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 325.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 67,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 35,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem in the 4th quarter worth $483,000. 11.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocean Bio-Chem Company Profile (NASDAQ:OBCI)

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

