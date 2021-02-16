Ocean Protocol Hits Market Cap of $419.24 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded up 18.7% against the dollar. Ocean Protocol has a total market cap of $419.24 million and approximately $101.77 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ocean Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00063583 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.97 or 0.00849886 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006806 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00047947 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,477.69 or 0.05026004 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00024377 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00016517 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00031504 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Profile

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) is a coin. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins and its circulating supply is 419,026,837 coins. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Ocean Protocol Coin Trading

Ocean Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ocean Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ocean Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.