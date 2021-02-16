OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Short Interest Update

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,941,600 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the January 14th total of 8,629,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 69.2 days.

Shares of OceanaGold stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.74. 141,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,117. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.83.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OCANF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on OceanaGold from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. CIBC increased their price target on OceanaGold from $2.65 to $2.85 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on OceanaGold from $3.75 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on OceanaGold and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on OceanaGold from $4.00 to $3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.92.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.