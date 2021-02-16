OceanEx Token (OCE) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $278,208.00

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. Over the last week, OceanEx Token has traded 35.5% higher against the US dollar. OceanEx Token has a market cap of $2.76 million and $278,208.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OceanEx Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00060791 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.24 or 0.00264890 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00086116 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.06 or 0.00075370 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00088958 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $200.75 or 0.00408312 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.48 or 0.00184033 BTC.

About OceanEx Token

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 tokens. OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx . The official message board for OceanEx Token is medium.com/@OceanEx . OceanEx Token’s official website is oceanex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling OceanEx Token

