OctoFi Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.34 Million (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 16th. Over the last seven days, OctoFi has traded 33.9% higher against the dollar. OctoFi has a total market capitalization of $63.97 million and $5.34 million worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OctoFi token can currently be bought for $111.02 or 0.00225772 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00061456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.87 or 0.00264116 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00083678 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00073203 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00085638 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $205.58 or 0.00418071 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.36 or 0.00185804 BTC.

OctoFi Profile

OctoFi launched on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 576,217 tokens. The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling OctoFi

OctoFi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

