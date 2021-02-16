Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Short Interest Update

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,340,000 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the January 14th total of 14,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Ocugen from $1.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright raised Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Chardan Capital downgraded Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.64.
NASDAQ OCGN opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.24. Ocugen has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $18.77. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 3.56.
Ocugen Company Profile
Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.
