Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Short Interest Update

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,340,000 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the January 14th total of 14,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Ocugen from $1.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright raised Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Chardan Capital downgraded Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.64.

NASDAQ OCGN opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.24. Ocugen has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $18.77. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 3.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ocugen by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ocugen in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ocugen in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Ocugen by 103.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 372,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 189,480 shares during the last quarter. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

