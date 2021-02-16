ODEM Price Up 51.7% Over Last Week (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last seven days, ODEM has traded 51.7% higher against the dollar. ODEM has a market capitalization of $6.77 million and $5,176.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODEM token can now be purchased for about $0.0309 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00064336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $425.77 or 0.00875457 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006889 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00047902 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,446.55 or 0.05030549 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00024573 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00016878 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00033466 BTC.

ODEM (ODE) is a token. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem . ODEM’s official website is odem.io . ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

ODEM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

