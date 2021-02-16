Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.63

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.63 and traded as high as $8.60. Odyssey Marine Exploration shares last traded at $8.43, with a volume of 1,226 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.63. The firm has a market cap of $102.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.04.

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the deep-ocean exploration activities worldwide. It provides exploration services, including geophysical and geotechnical assessments of seabed mineral deposits to companies. The company also charters or leases its marine exploration equipment, vessels, or services.

