Offshift (XFT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.45 Million

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 15.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Offshift has a total market cap of $12.86 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift token can now be bought for $7.16 or 0.00014667 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Offshift has traded up 275.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,748.72 or 0.99851963 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00049608 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005187 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00094989 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000565 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,795,223 tokens. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift

Offshift Token Trading

Offshift can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

