Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Trading Up 7.7%

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) shares were up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.89 and last traded at $6.87. Approximately 788,987 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,058,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Oil States International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.70.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $419.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 3.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.49.
Oil States International Company Profile (NYSE:OIS)
Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.
