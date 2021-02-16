Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Trading Up 7.7%

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) shares were up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.89 and last traded at $6.87. Approximately 788,987 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,058,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Oil States International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.70.

Get Oil States International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $419.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 3.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.49.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 21,172 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Oil States International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Oil States International by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oil States International by 307.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 64,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Oil States International by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 86,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 28,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International Company Profile (NYSE:OIS)

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.