OKB (OKB) One Day Trading Volume Tops $195.67 Million

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 16th. During the last week, OKB has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. OKB has a market capitalization of $500.18 million and $195.67 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKB coin can now be bought for about $8.34 or 0.00016853 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00062122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $412.31 or 0.00833550 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006783 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00045849 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003975 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,445.74 or 0.04944405 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00024276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00015873 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000176 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . The official website for OKB is www.okex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

OKB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

