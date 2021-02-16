OKCash Market Capitalization Achieves $5.11 Million (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One OKCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0645 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, OKCash has traded up 22.5% against the dollar. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $5.11 million and approximately $26,178.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,516.94 or 0.99900284 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00047532 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005342 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00097058 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000271 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000533 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002600 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 79,227,085 coins. OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

