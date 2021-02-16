Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $221.57 Million

Brokerages predict that Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) will announce $221.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Okta’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $221.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $222.00 million. Okta posted sales of $167.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Okta will report full-year sales of $822.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $821.68 million to $822.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.15 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on OKTA shares. Pritchard Capital boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Okta from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Okta from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.80.

In other Okta news, Director L Michelle Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $7,470,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,770,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.21, for a total transaction of $11,910,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,786 shares in the company, valued at $19,005,823.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,650 shares of company stock worth $61,793,057 over the last three months. 12.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Okta during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $291.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of -151.18 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Okta has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $294.00.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

