Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $250.00 to $300.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock. Okta traded as high as $294.05 and last traded at $290.85, with a volume of 4174 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $291.78.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OKTA. Piper Sandler downgraded Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Pritchard Capital raised their price target on Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.30.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total transaction of $356,777.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.21, for a total transaction of $11,910,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,005,823.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 246,650 shares of company stock valued at $61,793,057. 12.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $263.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of -151.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.15 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

