Okta’s (OKTA) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Pritchard Capital raised their target price on Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $291.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.18 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.15 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Okta will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $245,330.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,168.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 2,202 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total value of $570,119.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,019,478.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 246,650 shares of company stock valued at $61,793,057. 12.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Okta by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,439,000 after purchasing an additional 33,457 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. grew its stake in Okta by 2.4% in the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,562,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,038,000 after purchasing an additional 37,019 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Okta by 50.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 914,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,644,000 after purchasing an additional 306,924 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Okta by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,403 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 137.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 709,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,663,000 after acquiring an additional 410,210 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

