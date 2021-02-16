Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Director Sells $2,000,000.00 in Stock

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,420,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE ORI traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $19.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,762. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.34. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $23.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Old Republic International by 548.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Old Republic International by 37.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Old Republic International by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.