Omni Achieves Market Cap of $3.83 Million (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Omni coin can now be purchased for about $6.80 or 0.00013743 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Omni has traded up 80.7% against the US dollar. Omni has a total market capitalization of $3.83 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.57 or 0.00423271 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000108 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000357 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,160 coins and its circulating supply is 562,844 coins. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

