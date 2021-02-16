ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Downgraded by Summit Insights

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) was downgraded by research analysts at Summit Insights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $37.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.12.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of ON opened at $41.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $41.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.96. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.04, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. Swedbank acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $141,360,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 416.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,323,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,779,000 after buying an additional 2,680,010 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1,681.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,192,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,149 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 370.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,377,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,538,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,206 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.