ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Sets New 52-Week High at $42.28

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.28 and last traded at $42.22, with a volume of 101111 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.27.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.39 and its 200 day moving average is $27.96. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

