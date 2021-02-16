OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Trading 9.8% Higher

OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)’s share price traded up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.53 and last traded at $6.50. 1,847,261 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 1,799,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OCX shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of OncoCyte from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of OncoCyte to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. OncoCyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.28.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.13 million, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 1,460,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $4,994,157.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in OncoCyte by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in OncoCyte by 42.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 11,157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in OncoCyte by 31.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 11,414 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in OncoCyte by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 11,920 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in OncoCyte by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 678,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 12,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also develops DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

