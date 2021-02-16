Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Trading Up 12.3%

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)’s stock price was up 12.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.02 and last traded at $3.01. Approximately 1,493,504 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,226,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.25. The company has a market cap of $125.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.75.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 212.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 185.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 93,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 60,724 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 1,284.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 161,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.