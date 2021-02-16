Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.22. Approximately 51,012,191 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 54,426,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ONTX shares. Noble Financial raised shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $252.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONTX. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 129.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64,517 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 78.4% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 284,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 125,117 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 3,020.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 331,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 320,429 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

