Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Trading Up 2.1%

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)’s share price was up 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.92 and last traded at $12.92. Approximately 2,885 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 561,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ondas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average is $6.49.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Ondas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,639,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Ondas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ondas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ondas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,898,000.

Ondas Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX software defined radio (SDR) platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides FullMAX base station and remote radios to create wide-area wireless communication networks; and FullMAX SDR platform that offers a private network for industrial applications, which safeguards critical assets and information, and protects against cyberattacks.

