One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Trading 18.5% Higher

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS)’s stock price traded up 18.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.88 and last traded at $7.24. 1,538,205 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 166% from the average session volume of 578,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.79 and a beta of 2.10.

In other news, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 21,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $132,040.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 32,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $151,729.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,431.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 16,752 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 237,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 52,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,200,000. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

One Stop Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSS)

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

