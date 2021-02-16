OneSpan (OSPN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect OneSpan to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OneSpan stock opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. OneSpan has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $33.33. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 643.16, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.46.

In other news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 433,671 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $9,198,161.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,297,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,150,717.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneSpan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

About OneSpan

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

