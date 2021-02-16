OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Trading 7% Higher

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)’s stock price traded up 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.65 and last traded at $9.46. 555,418 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 455,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.84.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OneSpaWorld has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.45. The company has a market cap of $803.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSW. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,177,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,477 shares during the period. Bank of The West bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter worth about $10,140,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter worth about $5,026,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 908,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,065,000 after purchasing an additional 460,454 shares during the period. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 952,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 235,316 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

