ONOToken (ONOT) Reaches Market Cap of $1.07 Million

ONOToken (CURRENCY:ONOT) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Over the last seven days, ONOToken has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. One ONOToken token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ONOToken has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $481.00 worth of ONOToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ONOToken Token Profile

ONOToken (ONOT) is a token. ONOToken’s total supply is 75,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,942,419,249 tokens. ONOToken’s official Twitter account is @ONOsocial . The Reddit community for ONOToken is /r/onosocial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ONOToken is www.ono.chat/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The ONO DAC is a decentralized autonomous community. The DAC functions by dividing operational tasks and distributing them publicly. This ensures that ONO operates transparently and without management. Participants do not need to be employees to be part of the ONO DAC. The values of the ONO social network are freedom, equality, social co-governance, and diversity. ONO was inspired by the vision of Lao Tzu's approach to public governance which coincides perfectly with the way a DAC operates, thus the ONO DAC was born. “

Buying and Selling ONOToken

ONOToken can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONOToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ONOToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ONOToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

