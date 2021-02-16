Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $62.41 on Tuesday. Onto Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -328.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 145,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $8,837,760.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 284,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,315,100.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 41,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,481,795.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 446,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,522,830.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,180 shares of company stock worth $12,888,716. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 56,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.