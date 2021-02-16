Opacity (OPCT) Price Reaches $0.0672 on Exchanges

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. In the last seven days, Opacity has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. Opacity has a market capitalization of $5.41 million and $131,862.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opacity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0672 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Opacity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00061401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.29 or 0.00262412 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00082265 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00074609 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00083977 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.89 or 0.00395605 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.86 or 0.00187310 BTC.

Opacity Token Profile

Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here

Opacity Token Trading

Opacity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Opacity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opacity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.