Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $43.00

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.00 and last traded at $40.26, with a volume of 924263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.20.

Several research firms have issued reports on LPRO. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Open Lending in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 11.97 and a quick ratio of 11.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.33.

In other Open Lending news, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 4,835,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $129,984,879.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Nebula Holdings Llc sold 4,413,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $118,639,476.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,709,479 shares of company stock valued at $260,990,796. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

