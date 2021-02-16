Open Platform (OPEN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $53,507.00

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 16th. One Open Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Open Platform has traded up 32.5% against the dollar. Open Platform has a total market cap of $2.21 million and $53,507.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,251,422 coins. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

