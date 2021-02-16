Open Predict Token (OPT) Market Cap Reaches $6.59 Million

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 27.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Open Predict Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.60 or 0.00013416 BTC on popular exchanges. Open Predict Token has a market cap of $6.59 million and approximately $70,697.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Open Predict Token has traded up 404.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00065033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $430.30 or 0.00875081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006895 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00048880 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004234 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,486.58 or 0.05056844 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00024531 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00016883 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00033425 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

About Open Predict Token

OPT is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,478 tokens. The official website for Open Predict Token is openpredict.io . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Predict Token’s official message board is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements

Open Predict Token Token Trading

Open Predict Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Predict Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Predict Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

