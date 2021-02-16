Open Text (OTEX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Open Text (TSE: OTEX):

2/8/2021 – Open Text had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Open Text had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Open Text had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Open Text had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities to C$55.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

Shares of Open Text stock traded down C$0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$60.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,732. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$59.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$57.21. The firm has a market cap of C$16.38 billion and a PE ratio of 181.39. Open Text Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$42.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$64.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.89.

In other news, Senior Officer Simon David Harrison sold 5,962 shares of Open Text stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.22, for a total value of C$341,159.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$959,159.59.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

