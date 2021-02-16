OpenDAO (OPEN) Trading 46.2% Higher Over Last Week

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Over the last week, OpenDAO has traded 46.2% higher against the US dollar. OpenDAO has a total market capitalization of $8.53 million and $4.49 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenDAO token can currently be purchased for about $2.35 or 0.00004838 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OpenDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00065263 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.27 or 0.00904775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006763 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00049050 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004252 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,468.92 or 0.05085260 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00024757 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00016726 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00032760 BTC.

About OpenDAO

OpenDAO is a token. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 tokens. The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

OpenDAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OpenDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.